Mesoblast Reiterates All Its Products Manufactured From U.S. Donors At U.S. Sites

September 26, 2025 — 02:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast (MESO) said its allogeneic cell therapy products are manufactured from U.S. donors in the U.S. and designated as U.S. origin products not subject to tariffs on imported branded or patented pharmaceutical products. The company noted that Ryoncil is designated a U.S. Country of Origin product in line with U.S. FDA and Customs regulatory guidance.

Mesoblast said it continues to ensure that all its products, whether for SR-aGvHD, chronic heart failure, chronic back pain, or other inflammatory indications, are manufactured from U.S. donors at U.S. sites.

