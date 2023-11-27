Mesoblast Ltd - ADR (MESO) Price Target Increased by 5.79% to 1.56

The average one-year price target for Mesoblast Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) has been revised to 1.56 / share. This is an increase of 5.79% from the prior estimate of 1.48 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.47 to a high of 1.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.40% from the latest reported closing price of 1.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesoblast Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MESO is 0.01%, a decrease of 41.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.54% to 1,346K shares. The put/call ratio of MESO is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Penbrook Management holds 285K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 64.50% over the last quarter.

Lazari Capital Management holds 94K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 63.53% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 92K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 14.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 81.75% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 68.99% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing a decrease of 277.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 91.27% over the last quarter.

