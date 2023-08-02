Mesoblast Ltd - ADR (MESO) Price Target Increased by 13.98% to 4.64

The average one-year price target for Mesoblast Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) has been revised to 4.64 / share. This is an increase of 13.98% from the prior estimate of 4.07 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.14 to a high of 5.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from the latest reported closing price of 4.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesoblast Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MESO is 0.02%, a decrease of 19.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.80% to 2,582K shares. The put/call ratio of MESO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 581K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing a decrease of 66.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 42.87% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 294K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 59.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 191.34% over the last quarter.

Penbrook Management holds 256K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 169K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 108,667.31% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 151K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 92.00% over the last quarter.

