Mesoblast Limited’s AGM Resolutions Gain Strong Approval

November 15, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.

Mesoblast Limited announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were passed successfully, reflecting strong shareholder support. The poll results showed overwhelming approval for key resolutions, including director re-elections and issuance of options as part of executive remuneration plans. These outcomes may influence investor confidence in the company’s future strategic directions.

