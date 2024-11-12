News & Insights

Mesoblast Limited Issues Unquoted Warrants in Strategic Move

November 12, 2024 — 04:18 am EST

Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.

Mesoblast Limited has announced the issuance of 2 million unquoted warrants, following a previously declared transaction. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, marking a strategic financial maneuver by the company. Investors in the stock market might find this move indicative of the company’s growth plans and investment strategy.

