Mesoblast Limited - Depositary Receipt () (MESO) Price Target Increased by 16.88% to 2.31

The average one-year price target for Mesoblast Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:MESO) has been revised to 2.31 / share. This is an increase of 16.88% from the prior estimate of 1.98 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.27 to a high of 2.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.13% from the latest reported closing price of 2.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesoblast Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MESO is 0.02%, an increase of 1,131.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 277.76% to 375K shares. The put/call ratio of MESO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Penbrook Management holds 275K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 46.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 48.59% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 86K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.