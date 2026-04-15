Mesoblast Limited - Depositary Receipt (MESO) Price Target Increased by 69.97% to 26.06

The average one-year price target for Mesoblast Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:MESO) has been revised to $26.06 / share. This is an increase of 69.97% from the prior estimate of $15.33 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.68 to a high of $34.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.35% from the latest reported closing price of $15.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesoblast Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MESO is 0.03%, an increase of 7.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.68% to 4,170K shares. The put/call ratio of MESO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 679K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 430K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 36.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 79.28% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 396K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 167K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 75.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 357.36% over the last quarter.

SRS Capital Advisors holds 166K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing a decrease of 20.20%.

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