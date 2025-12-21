Mesoblast Limited - Depositary Receipt (MESO) Price Target Increased by 11.48% to 20.25

The average one-year price target for Mesoblast Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:MESO) has been revised to $20.25 / share. This is an increase of 11.48% from the prior estimate of $18.16 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.81 to a high of $21.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.94% from the latest reported closing price of $19.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesoblast Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MESO is 0.03%, an increase of 5.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 4,884K shares. The put/call ratio of MESO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 693K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing a decrease of 15.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 29.89% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 651K shares.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 501K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing a decrease of 14.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 30.60% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 271K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MESO by 36.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.