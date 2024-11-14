News & Insights

Mesoblast Limited Advances in Drug Development and Commercialization

November 14, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.

Mesoblast Limited is making strides in the development and potential commercialization of its cellular medicines, focusing on treatments for inflammatory conditions and heart diseases. The company has resubmitted its Biologics License Application for Ryoncil in the U.S. and is preparing for its commercial launch, while also advancing trials for other promising therapies. Financially, Mesoblast has secured significant funding for its product launches while implementing cost-saving strategies to ensure sustainability.

