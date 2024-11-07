News & Insights

Mesoblast Issues Warrants in $50 Million Agreement

November 07, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.

Mesoblast Limited has announced the issuance of 2 million warrants to its largest shareholder, Dr. Gregory George, as part of a convertible note subscription agreement. This agreement, which could provide the company with up to $50 million, follows FDA approval for their lead product Ryoncil®. The warrants, with an exercise price of $9.06 per ADS, will expire four years from the issuance date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

