Mesoblast Issues Warrants in $50 Million Agreement

Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.
Mesoblast Limited has announced the issuance of 2 million warrants to its largest shareholder, Dr. Gregory George, as part of a convertible note subscription agreement. This agreement, which could provide the company with up to $50 million, follows FDA approval for their lead product Ryoncil®. The warrants, with an exercise price of $9.06 per ADS, will expire four years from the issuance date.
