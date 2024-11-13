Mesoblast Issues 2 Million Warrants for Strategic Flexibility

Mesoblast (MESO) has released an update.
Mesoblast Limited has issued 2 million unquoted warrants as part of a US$50 million convertible note facility, which the company can utilize following FDA approval. Each warrant can convert into one ordinary share or into American Depositary Receipts at a specified exchange rate. This strategic move aims to bolster Mesoblast’s financial flexibility and potential market positioning.
