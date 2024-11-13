News & Insights

Stocks

Mesoblast Issues 2 Million Warrants for Strategic Flexibility

November 13, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mesoblast (MESO) has released an update.

Mesoblast Limited has issued 2 million unquoted warrants as part of a US$50 million convertible note facility, which the company can utilize following FDA approval. Each warrant can convert into one ordinary share or into American Depositary Receipts at a specified exchange rate. This strategic move aims to bolster Mesoblast’s financial flexibility and potential market positioning.

For further insights into MESO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MESO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.