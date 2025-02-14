Mesoblast Highlights FDA Approval And Launch Of Ryoncil For SR-aGvHD At 2025 Tandem Meetings

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO), an allogeneic cellular medicine company, will be showcasing its recently FDA-approved product, Ryoncil or remestemcel-L, at the 2025 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Tandem Meetings in Honolulu.

Approved in December 2024, Ryoncil is the first mesenchymal stromal cell or MSC therapy approved by the FDA for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease or SR-aGvHD in pediatric patients aged 2 months and older.

SR-aGvHD is a severe and life-threatening complication following stem cell or bone marrow transplants, and Ryoncil is poised to become a critical treatment option for these patients.

At the Tandem meetings, Mesoblast is offering an information hub to support healthcare providers in preparation for Ryoncil's market launch.

The company is also presenting scientific and clinical data supporting the efficacy and safety of Ryoncil, including a key presentation by Mesoblast executives.

Additionally, Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg of Duke University Medical Center is delivering a poster presentation on Ryoncil as a third-line treatment for SR-aGvHD in adolescents and adults.

Ryoncil's approval marks a significant milestone for Mesoblast's allogeneic MSC therapy platform, which is focused on treating severe inflammatory conditions.

The company also continues to develop additional cell therapies for other indications, further advancing its leadership in the field.

Currently, MESO is trading at $17.99, down by 2.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

