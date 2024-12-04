Mesoblast: FDA grants RMAT designation to Revascor

Mesoblast (MESO) announced the United States FDA has granted its second generation allogeneic, STRO3-immunoselected, and industrially manufactured stromal cell therapy, Revascor, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation following submission of results from the randomized controlled trial in children with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a potentially life threatening congenital heart condition.
