Mesoblast: FDA grants RMAT designation to Revascor

Mesoblast (MESO) announced the United States FDA has granted its second generation allogeneic, STRO3-immunoselected, and industrially manufactured stromal cell therapy, Revascor, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation following submission of results from the randomized controlled trial in children with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a potentially life threatening congenital heart condition.

