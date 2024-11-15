Mesoblast Director Joseph Swedish Steps Down

Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.
Mesoblast Limited has announced the departure of director Joseph Swedish, effective November 15, 2024. Swedish holds 1,327,077 options and 45,942 American Depositary Shares, representing his financial stake in the company. This change in leadership might impact investor sentiment regarding Mesoblast’s future direction.
