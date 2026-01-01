Mesoblast Chair Jane Bell To Retire; Appoints Philip Facchina As Non-executive Chair

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO, MSB.AX) announced that Jane Bell will retire from her role as Chair and will remain on the Board as a non-executive director. The Board has unanimously appointed Philip Facchina to the role of non-executive Chair and Lyn Cobley as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. William Burns remains as Mesoblast Vice-Chair and Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Facchina joined the Mesoblast board in March 2021 and has over forty years of experience in corporate strategy, finance, and business development across several industries, including healthcare. Cobley joined the Mesoblast board in April 2025 and has extensive corporate finance and governance experience at some of the largest institutions globally.

Mesoblast said it expects to further strengthen its U.S. commercial expertise in the company in the next twelve months in line with stated commitment to maximizing commercial delivery and shareholder value.

