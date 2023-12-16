Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Price Target Decreased by 16.68% to 0.59

The average one-year price target for Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) has been revised to 0.59 / share. This is an decrease of 16.68% from the prior estimate of 0.70 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.56 to a high of 0.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.78% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesoblast. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSB is 0.01%, a decrease of 32.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 26,699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,708K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,357K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 33.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,055K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,226K shares, representing an increase of 13.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 61.04% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,654K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 31.01% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,078K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,936K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 43.63% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,650K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSB by 41.59% over the last quarter.

