Mesoblast Acquires CAR Technology From Mayo Clinic To Enhance MSC Therapies

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO), a company specializing in allogenic cellular medicines, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of worldwide licensing rights to a patented chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology platform for the precision-enhanced augmentation of therapeutic mesenchymal lineage stromal cell (MSC) products from the Mayo Clinic.

Mesoblast completed the acquisition by issuance of ASX ordinary shares.

By acquiring this technology from the Mayo Clinic, the firm plans to improve target specificity and augment immunomodulation and tissue regeneration to treat inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, such as inflamed bowels, and generate products for ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease. Also, Mesoblast plans to use CAR-MSC designed to express CD19 on their surface to induce remission in Lupus Nephritis and other B-cell autoimmune diseases. As part of the acquisition, Mayo Clinic will provide in-kind support to advance CAR-MSC technology, including the development of good manufacturing practice (GMP) activities.

Mesoblast has multiple MSC-technology platforms and has developed Ryoncil, the first and only MSC product currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in pediatric patients 2 months and older. MESO closed Tuesday at $14.61, down 0.61%. Shares are trading in the after-hours market at $14.50, down 0.73%

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