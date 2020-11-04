MESO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mesoblast Ltd (Symbol: MESO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.63, changing hands as high as $11.65 per share. Mesoblast Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MESO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MESO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.1201 per share, with $21.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.52.

