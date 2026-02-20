Mesirow Financial Investment Management Buys 2 Million Shares of Akre Focus ETF

Key Points

Mesirow Financial Investment Management bought 2,012,662 shares of Akre Focus ETF (AKRE) in the fourth quarter.

The firm's 13F disclosed a stake valued at $131.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

AKRE represented 2.7% of Mesirow's reported assets under management (AUM) in the 13F.

AKRE remains outside the firm's top five holdings.

On Feb. 4, 2026, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. disclosed a new position in the professionally managed Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE).

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 4, 2026, Mesirow Financial Investment Management acquired 2,012,662 shares. The value of the position was $131.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The quarter-end value of the position matched the estimated trade size based on the ETF’s average trading price during the quarter.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 2.7% of its 13F-reported AUM in the filing.

Top holdings after the period include: UNK: BRK-B: $408 million (8.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $271 million (5.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: MOAT: $205 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOG: $164 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $140 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of Feb. 4, 2026, AKRE shares were priced at $58.33, or 14.5% below the 52-week high.

AKRE was down 14.5% over the last year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 30 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Fund assets $7.5 billion Price (as of market close 2/4/26) $58.33 Sector Financial Services Industry Asset Management

Company Snapshot

Offers a diversified portfolio of U.S. equities, preferred stocks, warrants, options, cash equivalents, and select foreign securities.

Operates as an actively managed ETF, seeking to invest in companies with high returns on capital, strong management, and attractive reinvestment opportunities.

Provides exposure to high-quality U.S. and select global equities through a concentrated, fundamentals-driven investment approach.

Akre Focus ETF is an actively managed fund specializing in high-quality U.S. companies with strong shareholder returns and disciplined management. The fund's strategy emphasizes purchasing businesses at reasonable valuations, with flexibility to invest in a range of equity-like instruments and up to 35% in foreign securities. The ETF's competitive advantage lies in its focused, fundamentals-driven selection process and its ability to adapt allocations based on valuation and opportunity.

What this transaction means for investors

Mesirow Financial Investment Management holds an extensive portfolio mixed with quality growth stocks and ETFs. Notably, the firm reduced positions in several holdings last quarter, including large-cap tech stocks like Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, while adding a relatively large position in the Akre Focus ETF.

AKRE is a new ETF version of the famous mutual fund by the same name, which has put together a solid record since its 2009 inception. The fund holds a portfolio of around 20 to 30 quality stocks that the manager has thoroughly researched and believes can compound at above-average rates over the long term.

Since 2009, AKRE has returned about 14% annually — almost identical to the S&P 500 return. But over the last five years, it has underperformed by about six percentage points annually.

After a year that saw tech stocks soar, Mesirow is rotating out of some of its winners and into a quality, actively managed fund that could see better days ahead. AKRE’s focus on looking for undervalued “compounding machines” could pay off for patient investors.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

