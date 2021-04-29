Mesabi Trust's (NYSE:MSB) 33% Share Price Surge Not Quite Adding Up

Despite an already strong run, Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 33% in the last thirty days. The annual gain comes to 160% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Even after such a large jump in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Mesabi Trust's P/E ratio of 21.4x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 21x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Mesabi Trust over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing earnings performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from falling. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NYSE:MSB Price Based on Past Earnings April 29th 2021

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Mesabi Trust will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

How Is Mesabi Trust's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Mesabi Trust would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 22% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 30% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 19% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Mesabi Trust's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Mesabi Trust's P/E

Mesabi Trust appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump getting its P/E back in line with most other companies. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Mesabi Trust revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mesabi Trust that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Mesabi Trust. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

