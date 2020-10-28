Dividends
Mesabi Trust (MSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Mesabi Trust (MSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 620% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.15, the dividend yield is 5.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSB was $24.15, representing a -6.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.72 and a 147.44% increase over the 52 week low of $9.76.

MSB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). MSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

