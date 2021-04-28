Mesabi Trust (MSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Mesabi Trust (MSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.89 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 93.48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.6, the dividend yield is 9.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSB was $37.6, representing a -2.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.37 and a 208.7% increase over the 52 week low of $12.18.

MSB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). MSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.