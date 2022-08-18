Mesa Royalty Trust's (NYSE:MTR) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Most readers would already be aware that Mesa Royalty Trust's (NYSE:MTR) stock increased significantly by 9.5% over the past week. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Mesa Royalty Trust's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mesa Royalty Trust is:

69% = US$1.8m ÷ US$2.6m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.69.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Mesa Royalty Trust's Earnings Growth And 69% ROE

First thing first, we like that Mesa Royalty Trust has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 27% which is quite remarkable. For this reason, Mesa Royalty Trust's five year net income decline of 28% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 4.4% in the same period, we found that Mesa Royalty Trust's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

NYSE:MTR Past Earnings Growth August 18th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Mesa Royalty Trust's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mesa Royalty Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mesa Royalty Trust has a high three-year median payout ratio of 100% (that is, it is retaining -0.3% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. You can see the 5 risks we have identified for Mesa Royalty Trust by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Mesa Royalty Trust has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Mesa Royalty Trust's performance. In spite of the high ROE, the company has failed to see growth in its earnings due to it paying out most of its profits as dividend, with almost nothing left to invest into its own business. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Mesa Royalty Trust's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

