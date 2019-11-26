Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Dividends
Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -63% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.27, the dividend yield is 6.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTR was $7.27, representing a -51.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 15.76% increase over the 52 week low of $6.28.

MTR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). MTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

