Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.271 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1029.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTR was $5.77, representing a -25.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.74 and a 68.22% increase over the 52 week low of $3.43.

MTR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). MTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTR Dividend History page.

