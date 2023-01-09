Mesa Labs (MLAB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Mesa Labs (MLAB) closed the most recent trading day at $178.79, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the quality control instruments and disposable products maker had gained 1.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mesa Labs as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Mesa Labs to post earnings of $2.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $57.72 million, up 5.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $228.11 million, which would represent changes of +28.87% and +23.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mesa Labs should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Mesa Labs is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Mesa Labs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25, which means Mesa Labs is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

