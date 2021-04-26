Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mesa Laboratories, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$13m ÷ (US$622m - US$28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Mesa Laboratories has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.9%.

NasdaqGS:MLAB Return on Capital Employed April 26th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Mesa Laboratories' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 12% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 342%. Usually this isn't ideal, but given Mesa Laboratories conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence Mesa Laboratories might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Mesa Laboratories in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 164% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Mesa Laboratories does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mesa Laboratories that you might be interested in.

