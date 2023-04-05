Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Mesa Laboratories said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $172.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.29%, the lowest has been 0.19%, and the highest has been 0.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.08% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mesa Laboratories is $204.00. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.08% from its latest reported closing price of $172.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mesa Laboratories is $247MM, an increase of 11.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesa Laboratories. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLAB is 0.16%, an increase of 15.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.34% to 6,803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue holds 3K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Versant Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 83.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 452.65% over the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 13.64% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Small Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mesa Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mesa Labs is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, industrial safety, environmental, and food and beverage industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Continuous Monitoring) to help its customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.