Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that MLAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $315.25, the dividend yield is .2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLAB was $315.25, representing a -3.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $327 and a 35.37% increase over the 52 week low of $232.88.

MLAB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). MLAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports MLAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 23.85%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mlab Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MLAB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MLAB as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 7.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MLAB at 0.38%.

