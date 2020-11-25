Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MLAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that MLAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $270.3, the dividend yield is .24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLAB was $270.3, representing a -7.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $292.19 and a 48.6% increase over the 52 week low of $181.90.

MLAB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). MLAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.7. Zacks Investment Research reports MLAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.84%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

