Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MLAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that MLAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $238.97, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLAB was $238.97, representing a -10.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $268.47 and a 31.87% increase over the 52 week low of $181.21.

MLAB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). MLAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports MLAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.08%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

