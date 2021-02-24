Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that MLAB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLAB was $277, representing a -10.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $307.97 and a 52.28% increase over the 52 week low of $181.90.

MLAB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). MLAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.53. Zacks Investment Research reports MLAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.5%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

