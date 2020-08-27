Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MLAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that MLAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $240, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLAB was $240, representing a -11.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $271.46 and a 31.94% increase over the 52 week low of $181.90.

MLAB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). MLAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.5. Zacks Investment Research reports MLAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.02%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

