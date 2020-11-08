Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) just released its latest second-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$32m, some 5.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.51, 720% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:MLAB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Mesa Laboratories' three analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$128.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Mesa Laboratories is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.70 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$127.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.99 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$263, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Mesa Laboratories, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$290 and the most bearish at US$221 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Mesa Laboratories' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Mesa Laboratories' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.1% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 9.9% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Mesa Laboratories is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Mesa Laboratories' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$263, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Mesa Laboratories going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Mesa Laboratories has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

