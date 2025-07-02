Mesa Laboratories, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will release Q1 FY 2026 financial results on August 5, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern time.

Quiver AI Summary

$MLAB Insider Trading Activity

$MLAB insiders have traded $MLAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY M OWENS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,939 shares for an estimated $2,790,421 .

. JOHN SAKYS (CFO) sold 642 shares for an estimated $62,349

BRIAN DAVID ARCHBOLD (SVP Operations) sold 472 shares for an estimated $45,839

$MLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $MLAB stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will issue a press release with financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.





About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.





Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.





CONTACT: Gary Owens, President and CEO, or John Sakys, CFO, both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., +1-303-987-8000





For more information about the Mesa, please visit our website at



www.mesalabs.com



.



