Mesa Laboratories Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.74 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $3.38 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mesa Laboratories Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.90 million or $2.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $59.54 million from $58.17 million last year.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.74 Mln. vs. $3.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $59.54 Mln vs. $58.17 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.