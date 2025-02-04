MESA LABORATORIES Earnings Results: $MLAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

MESA LABORATORIES ($MLAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $2.67 per share, beating estimates of $1.78 by $0.89. The company also reported revenue of $62,840,000, beating estimates of $59,942,003 by $2,897,997.
MESA LABORATORIES Insider Trading Activity
MESA LABORATORIES insiders have traded $MLAB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY M OWENS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,069 shares for an estimated $571,735.
- BRIAN DAVID ARCHBOLD (SVP Operations) sold 1,499 shares for an estimated $187,375
MESA LABORATORIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of MESA LABORATORIES stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 47,356 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,149,650
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 43,927 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,792,653
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 35,825 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,652,234
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 33,325 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,327,584
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 20,570 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,671,220
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 20,134 shares (-89.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,614,601
- STATE STREET CORP added 18,128 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,354,102
MESA LABORATORIES Government Contracts
We have seen $542,832 of award payments to $MLAB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPANSION OF TEMPERATURE MONITORING: $168,558
- TEMPERATURE MONITORING AND SENSORS: $135,114
- MAINTENANCE OF AUTOMATED TEMPERATURE AND HUMIDITY MONITORING SYSTEM FOR THE DIVISION OF LABORATORY SCIENCES: $28,184
- THE CALIBRATION EXCHANGE SERVICE FOR THIS WIRELESS TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM PROBES IS TO SUPPORT THE N...: $25,256
- MESA LAB CALIBRATION: $24,064
