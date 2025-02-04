MESA LABORATORIES Earnings Results: $MLAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

MESA LABORATORIES ($MLAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $2.67 per share, beating estimates of $1.78 by $0.89. The company also reported revenue of $62,840,000, beating estimates of $59,942,003 by $2,897,997.

MESA LABORATORIES Insider Trading Activity

MESA LABORATORIES insiders have traded $MLAB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY M OWENS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,069 shares for an estimated $571,735 .

. BRIAN DAVID ARCHBOLD (SVP Operations) sold 1,499 shares for an estimated $187,375

MESA LABORATORIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of MESA LABORATORIES stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MESA LABORATORIES Government Contracts

We have seen $542,832 of award payments to $MLAB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

