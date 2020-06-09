Mesa Laboratories Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MLAB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $237.06, changing hands as low as $234.33 per share. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $181.90 per share, with $271.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $235.33.

