Mesa Laboratories Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MLAB

In trading on Monday, shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $231.30, changing hands as low as $230.90 per share. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $181.21 per share, with $268.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $232.40.

