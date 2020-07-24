Mesa Laboratories Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MLAB

In trading on Friday, shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $236.01, changing hands as high as $237.69 per share. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $181.90 per share, with $271.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $236.74.

