Mesa Airlines Reports 56.7% Drop In July Block Hours - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reporting its operating performance for the month of July 2020 on Wednesday, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), holding company of regional air carrier Mesa Airlines, reported that block hours for the month declined 56.7 percent to 17,095 drop from July 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.50 percent and 99.38 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

