Mesa Airlines Reports 48.2% Drop In October Block Hours - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reporting its operating performance for the month of October 2020 on Wednesday, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), holding company of regional air carrier Mesa Airlines, reported that block hours for the month declined 48.2 percent to 20,167 from October 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.96 percent and 99.95 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Total completion factor was 98.84 percent and 99.92 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

