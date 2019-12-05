Mesa Airlines (MESA): Is This Stock Ready For Takeoff?

Over thirty years of working in and around financial markets has turned me into a bit of a news junkie. That is kind of inevitable. So much of life in a dealing room revolves around waiting for, digesting and reacting to news that every snippet of information takes on an exaggerated importance in your mind, and now, as a writer on the subject, nothing makes me look more foolish than missing a piece of news that is relevant to the subject at hand.

The problem with that read-and-react style comes when the real news is not what you might think from the headline alone, or when another, contradictory story follows quickly. Both of those things have happened over the last few days with Mesa Air Group (MESA). As a result, even after jumping twenty percent over the last two days, the stock still looks like value.

Mesa is based in Phoenix and is one of those airlines that not many people, even regular travelers, are probably aware of as they generally operate flights for other airlines, primarily United (UAL) and American (AAL). The rollercoaster ride for Mesa investors started on Tuesday, when the company announced that they had failed to meet certain performance criteria included in their American Airlines contract.

On the surface, that was obviously bad news and it seemed that it had come at the worst possible time. Mesa had hinted at the problems back in August at the same time as they reported that negotiations for contract renewal with United were hitting snags and taking a lot longer than originally anticipated. When that news came out at the time of their earnings release, the stock dropped forty-five percent in two days, so it is no surprise that on confirmation of the problems with AAL on Tuesday, MESA initially shed over six percent.

As you can see from the chart, however, it made up that ground and significantly more over the next two days. Two things happened.

First, the “bad” news regarding American turned out to be not so bad at all. Then, the contract negotiations with United that had dragged on so long ended, with Mesa’s contract being renewed and extended.

The failure to meet American’s performance standards gave them the right to remove two of Mesa’s jets from its fleet. American Airlines, however, decided to defer that option, but did remove one plane from a previous deferral that had come for the same reasons. Missing targets twice is not a good thing, and the deferral means that there is still an overhang for MESA, but removing just one airplane from the fleet means that there will be greater capacity utilization on the remaining planes. That is not a bad thing going forward.

The United deal was even more good news. Mesa is currently operating 60 Embraer E175s for United, 42 owned by UAL and 18 Mesa-owned aircraft. Mesa will add another 20 under the new contract, which runs through 2027.

Essentially, the two problems that Mesa highlighted in August are now contained at the very least. What we are left with is a stock with trailing and forward P/Es of just over 5 and just over 4 respectively, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and that is trading at around two thirds book. That is rare value in this market, and the bounce in MESA looks to have just started.

