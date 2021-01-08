Mesa Airlines Dec. Block Hours Down 33.9% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) reported that Mesa Airlines reported 25,933 block hours in December 2020, a 33.9 percent decline from December 2019. The company reported a controllable completion factor of 99.87 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

