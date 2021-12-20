Mesa Air Reports 23% Growth In November Block Hours - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its operating performance for the month of November 2021 on Monday, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), holding company of regional air carrier Mesa Airlines, announced that block hours for the month grew 23 percent to 28,465 from November 2020 as a result of continued increased flying with the relaxation of certain COVID travel restrictions.

The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 98.58 percent and 98.48 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Total completion factor was 97.70 percent and 98.01 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

