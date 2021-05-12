Mesa Air Reports 161.1% Surge In April Block Hours - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reporting its operating performance for the month of April 2021 on Wednesday, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), holding company of regional air carrier Mesa Airlines, reported that block hours for the month surged 161.1 percent to 26,883 from April 2020 as a result of increased flying due to industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.95 percent and 99.97 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Total completion factor was 98.80 percent and 99.64 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

