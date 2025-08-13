Markets
MESA

Mesa Air Group Turns To Profit In Q3

August 13, 2025 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mesa Air Group (MESA) reported third quarter net income of $20.9 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to a net loss of $19.9 million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net loss was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Total operating revenues were $92.8 million, lower by 16.3%, compared to $110.8 million, previous year. Contract revenue was $69.9 million, lower by 26.8%, compared to $95.6 million. The company said these decreases were driven by the reduction in contractual aircraft with United Airlines.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MESA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.