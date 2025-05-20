Mesa Air Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Significant Loss and Merger Update

Mesa Air Group reported Q2 2025 revenues of $94.7 million, with a net loss of $58.6 million.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. announced its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, reporting total operating revenues of $94.7 million and a net loss of $58.6 million, or $1.42 per diluted share. The results included an adjusted net loss of $2.9 million, excluding a significant impairment and asset sale loss of $53.8 million. The company operated at a 99.9% controllable completion factor with scheduled utilization increasing. Notably, Mesa concluded its CRJ-900 operations, transitioning entirely to a fleet of 60 E-175 aircraft. The company continues focusing on asset sales and debt repayment while preparing for a merger with Republic Airways, expected to finalize by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Reported sixth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA and EBITDAR performance.

Achieved a 99.9% controllable completion factor, reflecting high operational reliability.

Ended the quarter with $54.1 million in unrestricted cash, improving liquidity position.

Transitioned fleet to exclusively operate 60 E-175 aircraft, positioning the company among leading Embraer operators globally.

Significant net loss of $58.6 million, or $(1.42) per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same quarter in the prior year.

Operating revenues decreased by 28.0%, or $36.8 million, compared to the same quarter in the previous year, primarily driven by reduced contractual agreements with United Airlines.

Recognition of a $53.8 million impairment and loss on the sale of assets, impacting overall financial performance negatively.

What were Mesa Air Group's total operating revenues for Q2 2025?

Mesa Air Group reported total operating revenues of $94.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

What was the pre-tax loss for Mesa in the second quarter?

The company reported a pre-tax loss of $62.5 million for Q2 2025.

What fleet transition did Mesa Air Group complete recently?

Mesa completed its transition to an all E-175 fleet, operating exclusively with 60 E-175 aircraft.

When is the expected merger with Republic Airways to close?

The merger is expected to close before the end of calendar year 2025, pending approvals.

What was the controllable completion factor for Mesa in Q2 2025?

Mesa had a controllable completion factor of 99.9% for Q2 2025, consistent with the previous year.

PHOENIX, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) (“Mesa” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter fiscal 2025 financial and operating results.











Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Update











:











Total operating revenues of $94.7 million



Total operating revenues of $94.7 million



Pre-tax loss of $62.5 million, net loss of $58.6 million, or $(1.42) per diluted share



Pre-tax loss of $62.5 million, net loss of $58.6 million, or $(1.42) per diluted share



Adjusted net loss



1



of $2.9 million



2



excludes a $53.8 million loss related to the impairment and loss on sale of assets



Adjusted net loss of $2.9 million excludes a $53.8 million loss related to the impairment and loss on sale of assets



Adjusted EBITDAR



1



of $9.6 million



Adjusted EBITDAR of $9.6 million



Operated at a 99.9% controllable completion factor



3





Operated at a 99.9% controllable completion factor



Scheduled utilization for the quarter of 9.4 block hours per day



Scheduled utilization for the quarter of 9.4 block hours per day



Operated our last CRJ-900 flight on February 28, 2025











“In the March 2025 quarter, Mesa posted our sixth straight quarter of positive EBITDA and EBITDAR performance, along with our third consecutive quarter of improving block-hour-per-day utilization, which is expected to be 9.8 in the June 2025 quarter,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa Chairman and CEO. “Notably, we flew our final CRJ-900 flight during February, culminating a multi-year transition of our operations. Mesa was the worldwide launch customer for the CRJ-900 and flew the first flight in 2003. Our United fleet now consists exclusively of 60 E-175 aircraft, and when combined with Republic Airways’ fleet upon the closing of our announced transaction, will create one of the world’s leading Embraer operators.”





“We continued to close on sales of surplus CRJ assets and repay debt obligations, and we remain focused on being the strongest possible enterprise by the time of transaction completion,” continued Ornstein. “I want to thank our people for the dedication they have shown during this process, and we look forward to providing enhanced opportunities for them, as well as for our shareholders, as a result of the transaction.”





____________









1



See Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures











2



Adjusted net loss primarily excludes a $53.8 million loss related to the impairment and loss on sale of assets











3



Excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

















Mesa Republic Merger Update









Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) filing submitted: May 16, 2025



Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) filing submitted: May 16, 2025



Merger expected to close prior to calendar year-end 2025, subject to regulatory approvals, including under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, shareholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions



Merger expected to close prior to calendar year-end 2025, subject to regulatory approvals, including under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, shareholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions



Additional details regarding the proposed merger can be found in our Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2025













Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Details











Total operating revenues in Q2 2025 were $94.7 million, lower by $36.8 million, or 28.0%, compared to $131.6 million for Q2 2024. Contract revenue was $68.4 million, lower by $45.4 million, or 39.9%, compared to $113.8 million in Q2 2024. These decreases were driven by the reduction in contractual aircraft with United Airlines, Inc. (“United”), and higher deferred revenue. Also, Q2 2024 results included $8.8 million of revenue attributable to higher E-175 block-hour rates retroactively applied to Q1 2024 flying.





Pass-through revenue increased by $8.6 million, or 48.2%, driven primarily by higher pass-through maintenance expense. Mesa’s Q2 2025 results include, per GAAP, the recognition of $0.7 million of previously deferred revenue, versus the recognition of $7.9 million of previously deferred revenue in Q2 2024. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $14.6 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining term of the United contract.





Total operating expenses in Q2 2025 were $152.0 million, an increase of $32.1 million, or 27%, versus Q2 2024. Compared to Q2 2024, the increase primarily reflects net losses on asset sales of $46.2 million. Excluding these items, Q2 2025 operating expenses were $105.8 million, lower by $11.5 million, or 9.8%, compared to $117.3 million in Q2 2024. This decrease primarily reflects flight operations expense that was lower by $13.1 million, or 26.6%, due to fewer contracted aircraft and decreases in pilot training costs, and depreciation and amortization expense that was lower by $3.9 million, or 39.4%, primarily due to the retirement and sale of CRJ aircraft and engines.





Mesa’s Q2 2025 results reflect a net loss of $58.6 million, or $(1.42) per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for Q2 2024. Mesa’s Q2 2025 adjusted net loss was $2.9 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $6.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q2 2024.





Mesa’s adjusted EBITDA



1



for Q2 2025 was $8.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $26.8 million for Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDAR was $9.6 million for Q2 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDAR of $28.2 million for Q2 2024.







Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Operating Performance







Operationally, the Company reported a controllable completion factor of 99.9% for United during Q2 2025. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 99.9% for United during Q2 2024. Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.





For Q2 2025, the Company operated 60 large (70/76 seats) jets under its CPA with United, comprising 57 E-175s and three CRJ-900s. As of March 31, 2025, Mesa was flying a fleet of 60 E-175s and had wound down CRJ-900 flying.







Balance Sheet and Liquidity







Mesa ended the March 2025 quarter with $54.1 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $131.7 million in total debt, secured primarily with aircraft and engines, compared to a balance of $400.1 million as of March 31, 2024. During the quarter, the Company paid $25.6 million in debt, comprising of payments related to CRJ asset sale transactions and scheduled obligations.





Based on the most recent appraisal value of spare parts, Mesa had $12.4 million in available credit under its United facility, subject to approval.







About Mesa Air Group, Inc.







Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 82 cities in 32 states, the District of Columbia, Cuba, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2025, Mesa operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, with approximately 238 daily departures. The Company had approximately 1,650 employees. Mesa operates all its flights as United Express pursuant to the terms of a capacity purchase agreement entered into with United Airlines, Inc.







Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This Press Release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete the proposed merger with Republic on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including the risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary stockholder approval and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed transaction, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Listing Rule, the Company’s ability to become current with its reports with the SEC, and the risk that the completion and filing of the Form 10-Q will take longer than expected. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s other subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.







MESA AIR GROUP, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)







(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)













Three months ended March 31,









Six months ended March 31,



















2025

















2024





















2025

















2024

















Operating revenues:































Contract revenue





$





68,423









$





113,820













$





149,101









$





214,920













Pass-through and other revenue









26,324













17,762

















48,879













35,439















Total operating revenues













94,747

















131,582





















197,980

















250,359













































Operating expenses:































Flight operations









36,197













49,329

















71,470













101,147













Maintenance









43,539













44,272

















90,066













92,899













Aircraft rent









1,324













1,408

















2,940













2,612













General and administrative









11,484













11,133

















21,003













23,142













Depreciation and amortization









5,955













9,823

















13,934













23,116













Asset impairment









46,173













2,659

















111,838













43,043













Loss on sale of assets









7,706













—

















54,397













—













(Gain) on extinguishment of debt









—













—

















—













(2,954





)









Other operating expenses









(379





)









1,315

















381













4,159















Total operating expenses













151,999

















119,939





















366,029

















287,164

















Operating income (loss)













(57,252









)













11,643





















(168,049









)













(36,805









)









































Other income (expense), net:































Interest expense









(5,334





)









(10,640





)













(12,398





)









(21,800





)









Interest income









24













14

















41













28













Gain on investments









—













7,230

















—













7,230













Unrealized loss on investments, net









(11





)









(6,499





)













(53





)









(4,048





)









Gain on debt forgiveness









—













10,500

















4,500













10,500













Other income, net









79













(516





)













(2,820





)









(359





)









Total other income (expense), net









(5,242





)









89

















(10,730





)









(8,449





)











Income (loss) before taxes











(62,494





)









11,732

















(178,779





)









(45,254





)











Income tax expense (benefit)











(3,863





)









72

















(5,591





)









936















Net income (loss)









$









(58,631









)









$









11,660

















$









(173,188









)









$









(46,190









)









































Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders































Basic





$





(1.42





)





$





0.28













$





(4.19





)





$





(1.13





)









Diluted





$





(1.42





)





$





0.28













$





(4.19





)





$





(1.13





)







































Weighted-average common shares outstanding































Basic









41,334













41,068

















41,333













41,004













Diluted









41,334













41,068

















41,333













41,004



























MESA AIR GROUP, INC.





Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands) (Unaudited)

















March 31,





2025









September 30,





2024











ASSETS

















































CURRENT ASSETS:



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





54,116













$





15,621













Restricted cash













3,043

















3,009













Receivables, net













14,674

















5,263













Expendable parts and supplies, net













13,649

















28,272













Assets held for sale













75,812

















5,741













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,283

















3,371















Total current assets

















163,577





















61,277







































Property and equipment, net













36,846

















426,351













Lease and equipment deposits













583

















1,289













Operating lease right-of-use assets













7,050

















7,231













Deferred heavy maintenance, net













—

















6,396













Assets held for sale













—

















86,605













Other assets













6,896

















7,709















TOTAL ASSETS













$









214,952

















$









596,858









































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















































CURRENT LIABILITIES:



























Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases









$





98,603













$





50,455













Current portion of deferred revenue













5,381

















3,932













Current maturities of operating leases













1,535

















1,681













Accounts payable













55,972

















72,096













Accrued compensation













11,498

















12,797













Customer deposits













849

















1,189













Other accrued expenses













28,199

















32,308















Total current liabilities















202,037

















174,458







































NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:



























Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion













31,652

















259,816













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities













6,890

















6,863













Deferred credits













—

















3,020













Deferred income taxes













596

















8,173













Deferred revenue, net of current portion













9,209

















5,707













Other noncurrent liabilities













26,973

















28,579















Total noncurrent liabilities

















75,320





















312,158

















Total liabilities

















277,357





















486,616









































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:



























Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 41,334,433 (2025) and 41,331,719 (2024) shares issued and outstanding, 4,899,497 (2025) and 4,899,497 (2024) warrants issued and outstanding













272,918

















272,376













Accumulated deficit













(335,323





)













(162,134





)











Total stockholders' equity

















(62,405









)

















110,242

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













$









214,952

















$









596,858





























MESA AIR GROUP, INC.





Operating Highlights







(Unaudited)

















Three months ended



















March 31,





















2025

















2024

















Change

















Available seat miles (thousands)











890,987













961,761













(11.3





)%











Block hours











39,517













43,270













(12.7





)%











Average stage length (miles)











600













544













6.5





%











Departures











19,894













23,691













(17.4





)%











Passengers











1,174,960













1,422,702













63.3





%











Controllable completion factor*



































United









99.88





%









99.85





%









0.0





%











Total completion factor**



































United









97.02





%









97.15





%









(0.1





)%

























































*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control













**Total completion factor includes all cancellations















Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures







Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.







Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures







(In thousands) (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

















Income (Loss) Before Taxes

















Income Tax (Expense)









Benefit

















Net Income (Loss)









Net Income (Loss)









per Diluted Share













Income









(Loss)









Before Taxes









Income









Tax (Expense)









Benefit









Net Income









(Loss)









Net Income (Loss)









per Diluted Share











GAAP income (loss)





$





(62,494





)





$





3,863









$





(58,631





)





$





(1.42





)









$





11,732









$





(72





)





$





11,660









$





0.28













Adjustments



(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)





(7)(8)





(9)











59,550













(3,681





)









55,869









$





1.35

















(5,423





)









33













(5,390





)





$





(0.13





)









Adjusted income (loss)









(2,944





)









182













(2,762





)





$





(0.07





)













6,309













(39





)









6,270









$





0.15

























































Interest expense









5,334

























10,640





















Interest income









(24





)

























(14





)





















Depreciation and amortization

















5,955





































9,823

























Adjusted EBITDA









8,321





























26,758





































































Aircraft rent









1,324





























1,408

























Adjusted EBITDAR





$





9,645

























$





28,166























































































(1) $10.5 million gain on debt forgiveness during the three months ended March 31, 2024.









(2) $6.5 million loss resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the three months ended March 31, 2024.









(3) $7.2 million gain on the transfer of investments in equity securities during the three months ended March 31, 2024.









(4) $0.9 million loss for early payment fees on the retirement of debt during the three months ended March 31, 2024.









(5) $46.2 million and $2.7 million impairment loss related to held for sale assets during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(6) $1.3 million and $1.2 million loss on deferred financing costs related to the retirement of debts during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 respectively.









(7) $3.6 million and $1.2 million in third party costs associated with significant, non-recurring transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(8) $7.7 million net loss and $0.2 million gain on the sale of assets during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(9) $0.7 million in miscellaneous costs associated with the sale of assets during the three months ended March 31, 2025.

























Six Months Ended March 31, 2025













Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

















Income (Loss) Before Taxes









Income Tax (Expense)









Benefit









Net Income (Loss)









Net Income (Loss)









per Diluted Share













Income









(Loss)









Before Taxes









Income









Tax (Expense)









Benefit









Net Income









(Loss)









Net Income (Loss)









per Diluted Share











GAAP income (loss)





$





(178,779





)





$





5,591









$





(173,188





)





$





(4.19





)









$





(45,254





)





$





(936





)





$





(46,190





)





$





(1.13





)









Adjustments



(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)





(9)(10)(11)





(12)











171,816













(5,373





)









166,433









$





4.03

















32,217













666













32,883









$





0.80













Adjusted income (loss)









(6,963





)









218













(6,745





)





$





(0.16





)













(13,037





)









(270





)









(13,307





)





$





(0.32





)





















































Interest expense









12,398

























21,800





















Interest income









(41





)

























(28





)





















Depreciation and amortization

















13,934





































23,116

























Adjusted EBITDA









19,328





























31,851





































































Aircraft rent









2,940





























2,612

























Adjusted EBITDAR





$





22,268

























$





34,463























































































(1) $3.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt the six months ended March 31, 2024.









(2) $7.2 million gain on the transfer of investments in equity securities during the six months ended March 31, 2024.









(3) $0.9 million loss for early payment fees on the retirement of debt during the six months ended March 31, 2024.









(4) $4.5 million and $10.5 million gain on debt forgiveness during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(5) $0.1 million and $4.0 million loss resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(6) $51.1 million and $43.0 million impairment loss related to held for sale assets during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(7) $2.0 million and $1.3 million loss on deferred financing costs related to the retirement of debts during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 respectively.









(8) $4.3 million and $3.2 million in third party costs associated with significant, non-recurring transactions during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(9) $54.4 million and $0.2 million net loss on the sale of assets during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(10) $0.7 million in miscellaneous costs associated with the sale of assets during the six months ended March 31, 2025.









(11) $2.9 million loss on the write off of interest related to the sale of aircraft during the six months ended March 31, 2025.









(12) $60.7 million impairment loss related to the write down of net book value of certain aircraft during the six months ended March 31, 2025.











