Mesa Air Group Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Monday reported first-quarter net income of $10.8 million or $0.31 per share, down from $19.1 million or $0.54 per share last year.

Total operating revenues rose to $184.0 million from $178.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.31 per share and revenues of $187.23 million.

"We are pleased to see our operational performance continue to improve and we are on target to take delivery of 20 new E175s which begin in May 2020," said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication every day."

