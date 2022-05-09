Mesa Air Group Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA):

Earnings: $42.8 million in Q2 vs. $5.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.19 in Q2 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mesa Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$13.1 million or -$0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.31 per share Revenue: $123.2 million in Q2 vs. $97.3 million in the same period last year.

